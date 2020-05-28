Geneva Healthcare joins GirlBoss in building future female leaders

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 16:47

Geneva Healthcare partners with GirlBoss New Zealand to support the next generation of female professionals into the healthcare industry.

Geneva signs up as a mentorship partner for the GirlBoss Edge: Healthcare Edition programme’s pilot cohort of over 200 young women aged 16 to 18 from different regions and backgrounds across New Zealand.

Started in 2015, GirlBoss is New Zealand's leading network for young women.

Our goal is to empower confident and future-ready young women to lead and change the world. We want to actively contribute towards the creation of a diverse future healthcare workforce, focussing on supporting young women from Maori, Pasifika, Regional, and low-decile backgrounds, says Alexia Hilbertidou, GirlBoss Chief Executive.

With funding from the Ministry of Education, GirlBoss created an online programme to support young women with a passion for healthcare during COVID-19. They secured high profile New Zealand medical leaders, including Dr Hinemoa Elder, Dr Monique Faleafa, and Dr Angela Lim as champions of the programme.

Supporting the GirlBoss Edge: Healthcare Edition programme aligns with our values of Care, Passion, Aspiration, Leadership and Health. As an industry leader, we are committed to supporting the next generation of female professionals to help boost our sector’s workforce, ensure its sustainability, and embed the ‘heart’ in healthcare’s future leadership. And as the only healthcare provider in New Zealand to be awarded the 2018 YWCA Best Practice Compact Award, this continues our commitment to equal pay and gender diversity, says Veronica Manion, Geneva Healthcare Chief Executive.

A key component of the programme involved participants working on an authentic healthcare challenge. Members of Geneva’s women leadership team participated as mentors through this challenge.

Recently, I had my mentoring session provided by Geneva Healthcare; it was truly eye-opening. It was an amazing experience; it gave me a good outlook on healthcare that I haven’t seen before. I love what Geneva stands for, says Alexis Fujita-Hindley, a GirlBoss programme participant.

This partnership enables Geneva Healthcare to give back to the next generation and support young people through COVID-19, as well as cement Geneva as a preferred employer for the next generation and continue to champion diversity and inclusion.