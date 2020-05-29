MidCentral DHB leader trims lockdown locks for community centre

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 09:29

MidCentral DHB’s Dr Jeff Brown has had his locks publically lopped in a bid to raise money for the community after several weeks in COVID-19 lockdown left the health leader in a bit of a hairy situation. Paediatrician and Clinical Executive for Healthy Women, Children and Youth, Dr Brown, who is also the Acting Chief Executive and Acting Chief Medical Officer, has played a key role in guiding the MidCentral health workforce during the COVID-19 response. Healthcare staff have faced long hours and challenging restrictions, and, like many in lockdown, have had no access to a hair stylist.

Dr Brown said he didn’t want his wild and woolly hair growth to go to waste, so decided to step out in front of the community to have it cut while raising awareness and money for Te Aroha Noa Community Centre’s Early Childhood Centre.

"The COVID-19 lockdown has been a tough time for many and it’s been encouraging to see the kindness and generosity shown by our community towards this fundraiser to support Te Aroha Noa.

"I hope the money raised will go some way towards helping the tamariki and their whÄnau. Thank you to everyone who has reached into their pockets to contribute to this wonderful organisation, it is very much appreciated."

People could contribute to the fundraiser, which was almost at $3000 on Thursday afternoon, by visiting the Givealittle page at: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/trim-the-docs-lockdown-locks

Dr Brown visited JB6 Barber Shop in King St, Palmerston North, on Thursday 28 May to have his hair trimmed back to its usual tidiness by Zoe, Vinnie and the team. Te Aroha Noa Community Services Chief Executive Donna MacNicol said the team at Te Aroha Noa were excited and appreciated that Dr Brown had chosen to support their Early Childhood Centre.

"We are thrilled to see the support from all of the people giving to the Givealittle page. The kind donation Dr Brown’s ‘Lockdown Locks’ has raised for our Centre will support funding towards outdoor canvas blinds so our tamariki can stay warm and play outside, even in winter.

"The Te Aroha Noa Early Childhood Team are very grateful to Dr Brown and the team at MidCentral DHB."