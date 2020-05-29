COVID-19 testing available over long weekend - MidCentral Health

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 17:15

Long weekend COVID-19 testing still available.

Free testing for COVID-19 is available during the Queen’s Birthday long weekend across the MidCentral district.

Anyone experiencing cold, flu or respiratory illness symptoms, no matter how minor, is encouraged to get tested at one of MidCentral’s testing sites, which remain available during the long weekend and on the Queen’s Birthday public holiday on Monday 1 June.

MidCentral DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir said that with the arrival of winter comes more illness, making it even more crucial to ensure COVID-19 is not present in our community.

"We need anyone and everyone with possible symptoms over COVID-19 to get tested across the MidCentral district. Please don’t just write off your cough or sniffle as simply a winter ill. Tests are quick and easy and completely free of charge. "

If you have a cough, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell or taste, it is important you call your GP team, or Healthline’s COVID-19 line, to get an appointment for a free test.

Testing is available in Palmerston North, Horowhenua, and Tararua over the long weekend. Healthline’s dedicated COVID-19 number is open 24 hours, seven days per week and is a free call to 0800 358 5453. Healthline is monitored by registered nurses and there are minimal wait times.

Dr Weir said that although we are now in Alert Level 2 and there were only a few active COVID-19 cases nationally, vigilance in adhering to physical distancing, good hand hygiene, and following Alert Level guidelines was still important.

For more information on COVID-19, testing and resources in the MidCentral district, please visit our website at https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz/. Contact: Communications Unit (06) 350-8945