Pharmac to fund new cystic fibrosis medicine

Saturday, 30 May, 2020 - 06:01

From Monday a new medicine is being funded by PHARMAC which will help young children with cystic fibrosis digest their food more easily.

Creon Micro, supplied by Mylan, is a modified-release granule formulation of pancreatic enzymes. It enables smaller doses of the medicine to be administered. Until now many parents and caregivers were portioning out the amount needed from the funded capsules into a child’s food. This led to wastage of the left over medicine and possible risk of giving the child the wrong amount.

"Cystic fibrosis is an inherited life-threatening rare disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system," says PHARMAC’s director of operations Lisa Williams. "This medicine helps improve digestion of food and makes portioning it out a lot easier for parents and caregivers."

"We estimate that approximately 60 people could benefit in the first year of Creon Micro being funded, increasing to 95 people per year over time," says Lisa.

Cystic Fibrosis NZ (CFNZ) submitted a letter of support in response to PHARMAC’s consultation on Creon Micro, outlining the benefits that access to Creon Micro would have for our young Kiwis with cystic fibrosis and their families.

"CFNZ is delighted to support the funding of Creon Micro," says CFNZ chief executive Jane Bollard.

"The first years following diagnosis of cystic fibrosis are a stressful time for new parents and anything that can ease the load on families and whÄnau is most welcome. Creon Micro will greatly improve dosage accuracy and ease of use of the medication meaning a happier baby and family," Jane continues.

"PHARMAC is committed to continuing our work to fund more medicines for more New Zealanders, delivering the best possible health outcomes for New Zealanders," concludes Lisa.