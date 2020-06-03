No hea koe? Finding the answer could help Maori health - Auckland University

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 13:55

A study hoping to make a positive difference for MÄori health in Aoteoroa will focus on those who might not have whakapapa knowledge and identity.

Dr Lara Greaves (NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Kuri) from the University of Auckland has received a $169,550 Emerging Researcher (Rangahau Hauora MÄori stream) grant from the Health Research Council (HRC) for her two-year project: The MÄori in-between? Identity, health, and social service access needs.

‘NÅ hea koe’ (Where are you from?) is a common question in Te Ao MÄori and in the answer, MÄori express their identity links to people, places and Iwi, but tracing whakapapa can be fraught with difficulties, says Dr Greaves.

"A strong cultural identity has been shown to buffer against the effects of racism and continued colonisation,however, a segment of the population (who don’t have that link) may feel they fall in between mainstream social service providers and Kaupapa MÄori or Iwi-based provider."

She says a result of colonisation has meant that it can be challenging for some MÄori to engage with MÄori culture and in MÄori spaces.

"A lot of knowledge has been taken from us across generations."

Dr Greaves’ research will explore differences between MÄori in cultural connection, mainly focusing on those who don’t know their iwi, but also including other combinations of descent, ethnicity and iwi affiliation.

"I’m specifically focusing on those who do not identify with an iwi in the 2013 Census and asking, Is this group mainly PÄkehÄ that have MÄori whakapapa they are not connected to? Or is there a group of people who only identify their ethnicity as MÄori, but do not know their iwi or are disconnected from their iwi?"

The project will use the Youth19 and MÄori Identity and Financial Attitudes survey data, as well as data from the Integrated Data Infrastructure (administrative data collected by Statistics NZ) to identify these patterns and link them to social service use and health outcomes.

She also wants to look at how living within one’s iwi rohe (area) might give a positive boost to some of these statistics.

"I want to see what identity patterns there are in the data and then try to find out what these groups need and how they might differ from each other," says Dr Greaves.

"This will help us provide profiles of groups who might need social or health services, which I hope will be useful information for those working in that field."

Dr Greaves is also working with the Public Policy Institute at the University of Auckland to make sure this research will have an impact from a policy advice point of view.

Dr Lara Greaves is a lecturer in Politics and International Relations in the Faculty of Arts at the University of Auckland.