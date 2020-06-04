Magnificent Mangapapa donates to Covid staff - Hawke's Bay DHB

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 18:27

General Manager Population Health, Johanna Wilson, thanked Mangapapa for their kind gesture saying while the team worked tirelessly and got on with the job, it was heart-warming to be acknowledged in this way, now that all 44 cases in the region were 100% recovered.

Mangapapa Accommodation Manager, Josie Greaves, said the hotel usually donates to charity, but this year given the incredible efforts during COVID, the public health team was chosen as deserving recipients for their efforts toward helping keep our community safe.

"Hotel customers also donated toward this gesture as $10 per Mother’s Day high tea we sold during Level 2 went towards it, with the hotel topping up the rest," she said.

The amazing spread had all been handmade, including the breads and sweet treats. This was not lost on the many hungry mouths who enjoyed it with feedback from the team saying the food was not only intricate and beautiful to look at, but absolutely delicious!

To top it off, Mangapapa Hotel also gifted a $100 voucher for a deserving staff member, who's name will be drawn on Monday by Interim CEO Craig Climo.