No new cases of Covid-19 - Ministry of Health

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 14:06

Once again, there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand.

This is the 14th consecutive day of no new cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1,481. Only one case remains active.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,813 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 288,987.

Clusters

We can now report seven of our significant clusters have closed.

The most recent of these is the World Hereford Conference cluster, which was closed today.

A cluster is considered to be closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days) from the date when all cases have completed isolation.

Details on significant clusters are available on our website: www.health.govt.nz/covid-19-clusters

NZ COVID Tracer app

The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 501,000 registrations - that’s an increase of 6,000 since this time yesterday.

Reaching half a million registrations is a significant milestone and we continue to encourage as many people as possible to download the app. This will support our contact tracing efforts including when we move to Level 1.

Similarly, businesses are encouraged to also create a unique QR code - we’ve simplified the process for this in response to feedback.

Details can be found at NZ COVID Tracer QR codes.

The number of posters created by businesses is now 32,073. The total number of poster scans to date is 583,674.

And there is an email address that you can use to contact our team if you need help - that is app@tracing.min.health.nz