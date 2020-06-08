Hawke's Bay Hospital's low risk maternity unit Waioha reopens

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 20:06

Midwifery director Jules Arthur said as of today (Monday 8 June) the unit would return to its normal function as a primary birthing unit.

"We are very pleased to re-open Waioha, and we know a lot of expectant Mums will be delighted with this news as well."

Screening and access for pregnant women and support people remains from the Ata Rangi labour and birthing suite door, Gate 4 entrance from Canning Road.

More information on Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s dedicated low risk birthing unit Waioha can be found here.