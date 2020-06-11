Visiting now back to normal at Taranaki DHB

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 09:43

Visiting rules at Taranaki Base and HÄwera hospitals have returned to normal following the nation’s move to Alert Level One earlier this week.

Gill Campbell, Taranaki DHB chief operating officer welcomes the change but notes the importance of patients being able to rest and recover.

"While we are pleased our patients can now have greater whÄnau support while in hospital, we ask that visitors respect staff if they need to discuss visitor numbers and that people don’t visit if they are at all unwell," Gill said.

The same also applies for those with outpatient appointments.

"If you are unwell in the lead up to your appointment, please call the phone number on your appointment letter to make alternative arrangements. We continue to use phone and video conferencing where necessary and appropriate, so this may be an option if you are unable to attend," Gill added.

All visitors are also encouraged to download the free NZ COVID Tracer app and register their visit using the QR codes. These codes are available at all hospital entrances and waiting areas, and at Taranaki DHB’s community health centres and dental clinics throughout the region.

Using the app and QR codes will enable users to create a digital diary of the places they visit. People can also register their contact information through the app to make sure the National Close Contact Service can get in touch if they need to.

Any information you decide to record with the app is stored securely on your phone and deleted automatically after 31 days. It’s your choice whether you share any of this information with contact tracers, and any information you do share will be used only for public health purposes.