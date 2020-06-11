IdealCup issues memorabilia cups to celebrate NZ moving into level 1

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 11:18

IdealCup™, the company behind Aotearoa New Zealand’s very first New Zealand made and manufactured reusable cup, has issued two memorabilia cups to acknowledge the leadership of two remarkable women during the COVID-19 response; Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "Remember When" and Dr Siouxsie Wiles "Science Matters".

"Regardless of where you may sit on the political spectrum, you'd be hard pressed not to acknowledge our PM and the way in which she's led our nation through this surreal COVID-19 response with compassion and aplomb," says IdealCup co-owner Stephanie Fry.

"Similarly Dr Siouxsie Wiles has done an incredible job of educating and informing our team of five million about the science relating to COVID-19. We are very grateful to them both."

Limited edition cups carrying the images of both women are now being sold on IdealCup’s website (www.idealcup.co.nz) for $20 each (plus postage) with $10 from every cup sold being donated to IdealCup’s charity partner the Starship Foundation.

"We couldn't think of a better way to salute our Prime Minister and Dr Siouxsie Wiles than by immortalising them in print on our cups so we can all "Remember When", and at the same time support the incredible work Starship does to help our kids lead healthier lives and have brighter futures."

The cups are available with IdealCup’s full range of brightly coloured lids and have been produced with the permission of the Prime Minister and Dr Wiles.

"Thanks are also due to talented Auckland graphic designer Keegan Elliot who kindly allowed us to use his amazing Jacinda Ardern image for our cups. Our Dr Siouxsie Wiles image was provided by Ben Mills from Bold As Brass Apparel."