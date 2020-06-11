Visitor restrictions eased at MidCentral DHB sites

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 13:00

More visitors and support people are being welcomed back to Palmerston North Hospital and other MidCentral District Health Board facilities as New Zealand moves to COVID-19 Alert Level 1. The majority of restrictions on visitors to MDHB facilities were lifted this week when Alert Level 1 was put in place. Public entrances at the Palmerston North Hospital will now all be open at the usual times and visitors will no longer be required to go through a screening process or record their names upon entry.

These visitor rules (see below) are slightly more restrictive in some areas than pre-COVID-19, and will be reviewed in the weeks ahead. MidCentral DHB Chief Executive Kathryn Cook said that while rules had relaxed in Level 1, it was still important for anyone feeling unwell to not visit inpatients at DHB facilities to ensure the safety of staff, patients and whÄnau.

"Life is expected to move to a new normal in Level 1, with restrictions lifted on workplaces, businesses, schools, sports and domestic travel, and gatherings. But there is still a clear need to remain vigilant and to ensure we are ready in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19 in our communities," Ms Cook said.

"We ask that you maintain good personal hygiene, including sanitising or washing hands for 20 seconds, and coughing or sneezing into an elbow. It’s also important that you keep a diary of where you have been and who you have seen, to assist with contact tracing, if required."

National COVID-19 Tracer App posters will be put in place throughout MDHB facilities for your use.

Ms Cook said the DHB would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping to contain COVID-19 within the MidCentral district.

"We know our restrictions have been tough on many during this time, but we thank you for your efforts and understanding through the lockdown and restricted periods."

Ms Cook said testing for COVID-19 was still important and if anyone was experiencing cold, flu or respiratory illness symptoms they should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP team.

Level 1 visitor rules

General Medical, Surgical and Oncology wards:

Mahi Tahi will be recommencing with one support person allowed at all times

Other family and support people allowed between 10am and 8pm

Intensive Care Unit:

One person at a time by arrangement with Charge Nurse

Emergency Department:

Up to two support people at all times

Maternity and Te Papaioea Birthing Centre:

Partner and one other support person allowed in Delivery Suite at all times

Additional key support people for labour and birth by arrangement

Partner or nominated support person on maternity ward at all times

Siblings allowed to visit between 10am and 8pm

Other family and support people allowed between 2pm and 8pm

Neonatal Unit:

Maximum two parents or support people at all times

Siblings between 10am and 8pm

Children’s Ward:

One parent or caregiver at all times

Other parent, caregiver or family and support people between 10am and 8pm

Mental Health Ward 21:

One support person at all times

Other family and support people between 10am and 8pm

Visiting via front entrance during weekends

Elder Health (Including Star 1, 2, 4 and OPAL):

One support person at all times

Other family and support people between 10am and 8pm

Visiting STAR centre via front entrance during weekends