Waikato DHB Nurse and Midwife of the Year announced

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 15:24

The annual awards for Waikato DHB Nurse and Midwife of the Year are always a celebration of diversity and quality rather than a competition. This year was no exception. In recognition of the wide-ranging areas that nurses work in, there were eight category finalists covering rural/community, surgery, medicine, paediatrics, critical care, emergency department, mental health and addictions, and professional development, plus eight midwifery finalists.

However in the end there has to be one Midwife of the Year and one Nurse of the Year. Today in a ceremony with colleagues and supporters attending, Laurel Hodgson, an enrolled nurse at Te Kuiti Hospital, and April Irwin, associate charge midwife manager at Waikato Hospital, were named as award winners.

A special recognition award was presented to Vicki Parry, charge nurse manager for Infection Prevention and Control, for the outstanding work she and her team undertook during the preparation for COVID-19.

Chief nurse and midwifery officer Sue Hayward, executive director hospital and community services Leena Singh, and chief executive Kevin Snee presented the awards. In his speech, Dr Snee acknowledged the difficult time nurses and midwives had been through with COVID-19 and thanked everyone for rising to the challenge and doing a wonderful job.

Laurel Hodgson, Waikato DHB Nurse of the Year 2020

Laurel is held in high regard as a hard worker, an amazing team player and a provider of outstanding care to patients. She started her enrolled nurse career at Te Kuiti in 1972 and apart from a short stint in Thames in 1977 and breaks for parental leave, Laurel has worked in Te Kuiti Hospital and community for a career which spans close to 50 years.

Her charge nurse manager Tania Te Wano said in her nomination:

"As a nursing colleague she is genuine and inspirational, she never seems to tire! Te Kuiti Hospital is thankful and fortunate to have Laurel as part of our team and she is hugely respected by all. She is also very humble and will not be pleased with this attention, but we so much need to celebrate the Laurels and be ever grateful we have them in our nursing profession."

Laurel is an asset to Te Kuiti Hospital, willing to take on teaching, training and general organising, holding health and safety, manual handling and infection control portfolios, as well as supporting the outpatient clinics and the district nurses in the community.

She represents all of the DHB values in all aspects of her work and is a great role model to Te Kuiti and the wider DHB staff.

April Irwin, Waikato Midwife of the Year 2020

Communication is one of April’s many strengths. She is a welcome source of information and support for all staff who work with her - midwives, nurses, and her manager. She acts calmly and is regarded as very valuable in an emergency situation.

Her charge midwife manager Tracey Burke said in her nomination:

"April is always striving for good communication between areas within Women’s Health. She speaks to all members of the disciplinary team with respect and a willingness to listen to their opinions. She values others’ input. For myself, being new to a CMM role, April has been incredible with helping me learn the ins and outs of the ward and will always provide feedback on anything that could be working better or is working well."

April has a wealth of information and knowledge which she uses to support her midwifery and nursing colleagues.

Vicki Parry, Special Recognition Award 2020

Over the last few months it was essential for our health services to step up to meet an unusual situation in COVID-19. Procedures needed to be developed to support a new way of working, offer reassurance about how to keep safe, and provide advice and support across our healthcare providers.

Vicki, in her role of charge nurse manager of Waikato DHB’s Infection Prevention and Control team met all these demands in a timely and efficient manner, and effectively managed any concerns and fears.

We recognise the tremendous effort of what she and her team have achieved and commend Vicki for her work, dedication and contribution to the organisation during such a difficult time.