Wairoa X-ray upgrade underway

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Radiology Manager Angela Fuller said construction within the hospital’s x-ray imaging space was underway to make room for the new state-of-the-art x-ray machine which produced superior images and emitted less radiation.
Mrs Fuller said the new machine, which was ceiling mounted, was expected to take approximately eight weeks to install.
A blessing of the room was carried out last Friday, 5 June, after the previous unit was removed following 20 years of service.
While the refit takes place, a digital mobile unit will be installed at the hospital to ensure x-ray services can continue to be provided to the people of Wairoa.
The update of radiology facilities - the x-ray room and equipment, follows the install of Wairoa Hospital’s new ultrasound unit in 2019.
