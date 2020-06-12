Covid-19 assessments available at GPs and urgent care centres

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 21:48

Waikato DHB’s last Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) at Claudelands, Hamilton will close from Sunday 14 June with GPs and Anglesea Urgent Care taking over the COVID-19 assessment and testing. The test is fully funded so patients who require a swab will receive one at no charge.

The DHB has advised anyone experiencing cold like symptoms and are concerned about their risk to covid should ring their GP or call Healthline (0800 358 5453) to check if testing is required. Anyone who is not enrolled with a GP should contact the Anglesea Urgent Care (07 585 0800).

Since the first CBAC was opened on March 21, more than 23,000 people have been assessed at our CBACs across the Waikato with more than 80 percent being tested for COVID-19.

"CBACs have played a key role in our country getting to zero active cases," says Leena Singh, Waikato DHB’s executive director of hospital and community services and COVID-19 incident controller.

"We thank the hundreds of healthcare staff, iwi, GPs, Civil Defence, councils, support staff and local communities for the work invested in rapidly setting up and operating our CBACs over the last few months to ensure our community had a safe place to go for COVID-19 assessment" says Singh.

Although there are no active cases in New Zealand, we must remain cautious, as the global fight against COVID-19 remains.

Anyone with a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose, temporary loss of smell, or fever should contact their GP or Healthline.

GP contact details for those not currently registered with a service can be found at:

Pinnacle: www.pinnacle.co.nz

Hauraki Primary Health Organisation: www.haurakipho.org.nz

National Hauora Coalition: www.nhc.maori.nz/clinic-network/#WAIKATO

More about Waikato CBACS:

On 21 March, Claudelands’ CBAC was the first Waikato DHB-led facility opened. On the same day Waikato confirmed its first case of COVID-19. Within weeks, 10 CBACs were operating across Waikato as well as designated GPs who had extended hours to provide assessment.

On 24 April, mobile CBAC teams were set up by Te Puna Oranga, the DHB’s MÄori Health service, in conjunction with iwi to engage areas where testing had been lower - including rural and remote communities.

Targeted asymptomatic (those without any symptoms) testing, was rolled out on 27 April as part of a national approach to ensure there was no community transmission as lockdown restrictions eased.