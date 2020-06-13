Dodgy masks 'entering NZ'

Saturday, 13 June, 2020 - 10:51

A shortage of disposable respirators, also called ‘dust masks’, caused by high global demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, has led to non-compliant masks entering New Zealand, the NZ Occupational Hygiene Society (NZOHS) says.

The non-compliant masks put workers, including construction and manufacturing workers, at risk of inhaling dust, fibres, fumes and other contaminants that can seriously harm their health, NZOHS President Carol McSweeney says.

"It’s essential that businesses buying respirators for their workers, or retailers buying them to on-sell, know how to identify genuine masks." Ms McSweeney says. "Otherwise they may be buying masks that claim to provide protection that is not actually there."

"Signs a respirator is not compliant include it having no markings to identify the safety standard it meets, no manufacturers’ name or logo, no references to certifying bodies and unusual designs."

NZOSH has created a poster to help people identify masks that meet quality standards. The poster is on the NZOHS website.

In May WorkSafe issued an alert about non-compliant respirators entering the country. Australian regulator SafeWork has issued a similar warning there.

Non-compliant masks are being offered for sale online. Feedback from clients of NZOHS members suggests they are also being sold by some retailers, who might not realise they do not comply with New Zealand standards.

Ms McSweeney says the risks for people using non-compliant masks could increase as construction, manufacturing and other businesses ramp up activity under Level 1.

"It could lead to workers inhaling dusts and fibres such as silica and asbestos, as well as fumes and mists that can cause cancers and other serious illnesses."