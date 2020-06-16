NZNO welcomes health system review report

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 15:05

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says it agrees with the direction proposed in the health system review report released today, and says the changes it suggests have been long awaited.

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says NZNO members have long advocated for the population health approach which the report rightly emphasises.

"We especially welcome the proposed structural changes, particularly the Māori Health Authority. These changes echo the recommendations of the Wai 2575 Health Services and Outcomes Inquiry and will better reflect Te Tiriti and ensure obligations under Te Tiriti are reflected across the whole health system."

NZNO Chief Executive Memo Musa said nurses are the largest regulated body of health workers in Aotearoa New Zealand, so it was good to see the centrality of the health workforce reflected. However, he said attention must be given to making sure the proposed changes serve the population and workforce well.

"The emphasis on strategic employment relations at tripartite level (government, employer and union) will be fundamental to sustained and sustainable health system change.

"We also agree with the proposed new governance arrangements because they could provide the strong leadership the system needs. They will also be an opportunity for nurses to step up and become more involved in high level policy and funding."

But Mr Musa said the devil is always in the detail.

"We look forward to the changes and will be watching very closely. We very much encourage nurses to be involved in implementation and change, because this is where we have the most value to add."