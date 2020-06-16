'ALRANZ welcomes Stats NZ’s final report on abortion statistics'

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 16:00

ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa welcomes Stats NZ’s final report on abortion statistics, for the year ending December 2019. In future this data will be collected and presented by the Ministry of Health, in keeping with the recognition that abortion care is a health matter.

The statistics show the number of abortions is down slightly over 2018, to 12,857 from 13,282 in 2018.

Although the majority of people receiving abortion care are in their twenties, there was a slight uptick in the percentage for people in their thirties. The decline continued in abortions for those under 20.

Just over 64% of abortions occurred before the 10th week of pregnancy.

"We hope next year’s statistics show an even greater trend toward early abortions, as the new law’s effect is felt," said Terry Bellamak, ALRANZ National president.

"During the Covid-19 lockdown, the New Zealand Health System very sensibly moved toward offering telemedicine care for early medical abortions, which allows for even less red tape, and eliminates travel for abortion care. It will be interesting to see these changes reflected in next year’s statistics from the Ministry of Health."

New Zealand reformed its abortion laws in March of 2020, decriminalising the procedure and aligning it with other health care.