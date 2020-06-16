Simpson Report 'one step forward and two steps back '

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 21:01

Today the Health and Disability System Review, otherwise known as the ‘Simpson Report’ was released taking MÄori health an aspirational step forward by mooting for a separate MÄori Authority.

However it took two steps back due to the lack of detail and consensus among the advisory panel on the control of funding and commissioning of services for MÄori by such a new entity.

Lady Tureiti Moxon Chair of the National Urban MÄori Authority and Managing Director of Te KÅhao Health, Waikato acknowledges all the hard work by Ms Simpson and her panel of expert advisors. "This report endorses the views of the Waitangi Tribunal, it recognises the inequity suffered by MÄori yet also shows the capacity of MÄori Health Providers."

"Now we call on the Government to take a further leap of faith by supporting MÄori determining what works for MÄori and demonstrate this in a meaningful way," Lady Tureiti says.

"That means sharing power by enabling MÄori to be in complete charge of funding and commissioning as we understand what works for our people. Just like we were empowered to do during lockdown through the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency."

"The Government entrusted this MÄori Authority with mandated resources in the Budget which were expedited effectively and fairly to those most in need."

"We see the principle of determining our own health system being no different to that."

Te MÄtÄwai, which is charged with revitalising te reo MÄori as another example Lady Tureiti lists as a separate MÄori Authority successfully serving whÄnau.

A stand alone, fully funded MÄori Health Authority is not a new concept to be placed before the Government for consideration and enactment. Back in July 2019 the Waitangi Tribunal after reviewing 16,000 pages of damning evidence released its historic Hauora Report advancing this solution that also supported a new funding regime for MÄori Health Providers.

Lady Tureiti supports a kaupapa MÄori agency that is owned, governed and managed by MÄori, for MÄori, with MÄori. A culturally aligned MÄtauranga MÄori framework based on a Te Ao MÄori view.

It would result in consistent funding and result in MÄori Health Providers being less dependent on DHBs.

The impact of this investment and control would result in improving outcomes of all whÄnau particularly higher-needs populations that are often served by MÄori Health Providers.