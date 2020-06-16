Simpson Report 'one step forward and two steps back '

|
Today the Health and Disability System Review, otherwise known as the ‘Simpson Report’ was released taking MÄori health an aspirational step forward by mooting for a separate MÄori Authority.
However it took two steps back due to the lack of detail and consensus among the advisory panel on the control of funding and commissioning of services for MÄori by such a new entity.
Lady Tureiti Moxon Chair of the National Urban MÄori Authority and Managing Director of Te KÅhao Health, Waikato acknowledges all the hard work by Ms Simpson and her panel of expert advisors. "This report endorses the views of the Waitangi Tribunal, it recognises the inequity suffered by MÄori yet also shows the capacity of MÄori Health Providers."
"Now we call on the Government to take a further leap of faith by supporting MÄori determining what works for MÄori and demonstrate this in a meaningful way," Lady Tureiti says.
"That means sharing power by enabling MÄori to be in complete charge of funding and commissioning as we understand what works for our people. Just like we were empowered to do during lockdown through the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency."
"The Government entrusted this MÄori Authority with mandated resources in the Budget which were expedited effectively and fairly to those most in need."
"We see the principle of determining our own health system being no different to that."
Te MÄtÄwai, which is charged with revitalising te reo MÄori as another example Lady Tureiti lists as a separate MÄori Authority successfully serving whÄnau.
A stand alone, fully funded MÄori Health Authority is not a new concept to be placed before the Government for consideration and enactment. Back in July 2019 the Waitangi Tribunal after reviewing 16,000 pages of damning evidence released its historic Hauora Report advancing this solution that also supported a new funding regime for MÄori Health Providers.
Lady Tureiti supports a kaupapa MÄori agency that is owned, governed and managed by MÄori, for MÄori, with MÄori. A culturally aligned MÄtauranga MÄori framework based on a Te Ao MÄori view.
It would result in consistent funding and result in MÄori Health Providers being less dependent on DHBs.
The impact of this investment and control would result in improving outcomes of all whÄnau particularly higher-needs populations that are often served by MÄori Health Providers.
