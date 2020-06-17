Kaiser Permanente approves use of bladder cancer diagnostic tests - Pacific Edge

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 11:56

Cancer diagnostics company, Pacific Edge Limited (NZX: PEB) and US healthcare provider, Kaiser Permanente, have reached agreement for the commercial use of Pacific Edge’s Cxbladder tests.

Kaiser Permanente has approved the commercial use of Cxbladder by their urologists for patients being evaluated for bladder cancer.

Kaiser Permanente is one of the largest non-profit healthcare providers in the US, with over 12 million members. It operates 39 hospitals and employs approximately 23,000 physicians.

Cxbladder urine sampling systems will be sent directly to Kaiser Permanente patients in their homes for onward delivery to Pacific Edge’s US laboratory in Pennsylvania for analysis and reporting. Kaiser Permanente patients will also have the ability to provide a urine sample at one of the many Kaiser Permanente sample collection clinics for onward delivery to Pacific Edge for analysis and reporting.

Cxbladder’s ability to provide for the collection of the urine sample in-home will allow Kaiser Permanente patients to be regularly tested for bladder cancer at home and will also enable their physicians to do more patient management using tele-consultation. Based on the test results, many patients will also be able to avoid having any further invasive procedures. This has obvious benefits for patients and also frees up essential healthcare capacity for Kaiser Permanente.

Kaiser Permanente has previously completed a successful Cxbladder User Programme, including in-home sample collection. The Pacific Edge team has been working with Kaiser Permanente’s staff on the necessary business logistics and the training which will ensure that start-up of commercial tests can occur as expediently as possible.

CEO of Pacific Edge, David Darling, said: "We are delighted to be working with Kaiser Permanente to implement the delivery of Cxbladder into their patient care program for urology. This outcome highlights Kaiser Permanente’s recognised position as an industry leader in their approach to high-quality healthcare, innovation and value-based medicine."

"The clinical utility provided by the Cxbladder in-home sampling programme has also been recognised in both the USA and New Zealand. In New Zealand, three large public healthcare providers have been actively using Cxbladder for in-home sample collection and two public healthcare providers have moved to mainstream commercial use of two Cxbladder products. Remote consultations and the ability for patients to supply Cxbladder test samples from home will help protect patients and frees up essential capacity for healthcare providers around the world, both during the COVID-19 global pandemic and beyond."