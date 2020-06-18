'Flight attendant who recently visited Rotorua has tested negative for COVID-19'

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 13:16

The flight attendant was on the same flight as the two people, now in the Wellington region, who have recently been confirmed as positive for COVID-19.

"Contacts of the recently confirmed cases in Wellington have been followed up nationally and to date we have not been informed of any that reside in the Lakes District Health Board area," says Dr Neil de Wet, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health.

"The test result for the flight attendant is negative for COVID-19," says Dr de Wet. "This news will be very reassuring for the Rotorua community."

- Toi Te Ora Public Health