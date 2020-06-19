Guild welcomes Health and Disability System Review report

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 17:58

The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand (the Guild) welcomes this week’s release of the Health and Disability System Review (HDSR) report, and is pleased that the issues we raised while actively engaging with the Review panel are well reflected in the final report.

Guild Chief Executive, Andrew Gaudin, says the recommendations have the potential to drive much improved equity of health and wellbeing outcomes, and enhanced system sustainability.

"The report reinforces our calls for an expansion of community pharmacy services, an increased investment in primary care services, and improved oversight of service contracting and commissioning decisions.

"We also believe the recommended establishment of Health New Zealand and the MÄori Health Authority, together with a reduction in the number of DHBs, should enhance equity of outcomes in the long term."

The report aims for better integration of Tier 1 (primary care) services, which we see strongly aligns with the Guild’s recent input into the development of a local community health and wellbeing networking model by the Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa New Zealand.

"The Guild recognises delivering the report’s recommendations will be a long-term undertaking, but we are encouraged that the recommendations outline a positive direction of travel", Mr Gaudin says.

"We look forward to collaborating in due course with the government’s implementation team on behalf of our members, to implement the reforms proposed to enable more equitable, effective and efficient health care delivery for all New Zealanders."