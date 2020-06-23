Post-lockdown developments at Mason Clinic - Waitemata DHB

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 09:19

Work to expand WaitematÄ DHB’s Mason Clinic regional forensic psychiatry service in Auckland is well-advanced, with the first in a series of planned new facilities set to open early next year.

Construction of the 15-bed medium secure unit, E TÅ« Tanekaha, is back on track after the COVID-19 lockdown and is scheduled for completion in early 2021.

Design work on E TÅ« Wairua Hinengaro, the first of two additional buildings that will sit on newly acquired land at the northern end of the campus, is also set to begin in August. Both buildings will eventually provide a combined total of 60 beds.

The work is complex and consultants must consider all aspects of regular building health and safety compliance while addressing the very specific needs of a forensics service.

E TÅ« Wairua Hinengaro and its yet-to-be-named sister building are planned for completion in 2025.

Both will be used to re-house service-users who currently reside in Mason Clinic units that date back to the early 1990s. The old units will then be demolished - providing further space for expansion.

A second block of land at the southern end of the property is also ring-fenced for future development.

"We have one of the fastest-growing populations of any DHB in the country and provide specialist mental health services for the entire Northern region," WaitematÄ DHB Head of Facilities Services Group and Deputy CEO Dr Andrew Brant says. "The renewal of this site will, over time, enable us to meet the inevitable demand that population growth brings."

Ownership of the additional northern and southern land blocks was transferred from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to WaitematÄ DHB in December 2019.

Mason Clinic is the largest forensic psychiatry service in New Zealand and serves the four Northern Region DHBs (Northland, WaitematÄ, Auckland and Counties Manukau).