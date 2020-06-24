Whanau Ora Clinic coming to Christchurch

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 11:51

A new Medical Practice will be opening in Wainoni on the 6th July 2020, offering the community low cost and easy access to doctors, nurses, social workers and counselling services.

"He Waka Tapu will now be able to offer GP services from as little as $2 a week for each whānau, which includes a range of benefits and sits alongside the support we currently provide to whānau," says CEO Jackie Burrows.

"We are pleased to continue working in partnership with Whānau Ora Community Clinic, to provide these services from our new facilities at 161 Pages Road, Wainoni here in Christchurch."

"During Covid-19 we worked with Whānau Ora Community to establish a testing station in Wainoni. This partnership shows that we can work together to achieve positive health outcomes for our community," explains Burrows.

Registration can be completed online https://www.hewakatapu.org.nz/community-clinic. Alternatively, to speak to someone call 0800 367 942.

He Waka Tapu is a Kaupapa Māori not-for-profit health organisation based in Christchurch and has been in operation since 1996. Providing support in domestic violence, community probation, Oranga Tamariki, breast screening and cervical smears checks, alcohol and other drug programs receiving referrals across the South Island.

Whānau Ora Community Clinic was established in 1994, opening clinics throughout the country and originates from government policy developed to improve family wellbeing.