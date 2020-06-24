QENDO announces app launch

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 12:46

Today, QENDO announced the launch of the QENDO App. Following extensive Beta testing from our wide, varied and inclusive community, the QENDO App is available for immediate download from the Australian and New Zealand App and Google Play stores.

"This app works to empower those with Endometriosis by providing them a tool whereby they can manage their own care, communicate with others around them and share their experiences within their care network," said QENDO President, Jessica Taylor.

Positive Customer Impact

The QENDO App is an initiative driven by Endometriosis sufferers to enable them and those that care for them to actively track, journal and share their journey, using a range of health indicators and variables. This data could be utilised as part of the ongoing research that forms part of the National Action Plan. This app is a direct representation of QENDO’s commitment to improve access to research, information and resources that are crucial to the care of those with Endometriosis as well as enable access to services and products aimed at alleviating symptoms.

Through the ongoing use of this Application we will positively empower those with Endometriosis through a tool whereby they can manage their own care, communicate with others around them and share their experiences within their care network. The technology will provide a peer-to-peer connection tool that enables those with Endometriosis to find others going through or who have gone through the same thing and learn from and share experiences about how to deal with Endometriosis.

Some of the many fundamental outcomes include;

Inputting likes and Dislikes, Habits and Routine - From food to music to sport and books,

Record preferences for everything. Add anecdotes and pictures, store favourite meals and recipes too.

Wellbeing and Health Tracking - Monitor wellbeing; from pain, headaches, blood flow, sleep, mood, blood pressure, and appetite. Red flag anything concerning, add pictures or a comment

Journal and Share - Record daily activities, take a photo and upload it, share ups and downs. Communicate with everyone in the care system. Create and Share Reports - Share individual or collated reports on activities and conditions entered into the tracker and journal.

