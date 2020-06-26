COVID-19 assessment and swabbing centre reopens at Claudelands

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 20:39

In response to increased demand, Waikato DHB, in partnership with Anglesea Clinic Urgent Care, will reopen the COVID-19 assessment and swabbing centre at Claudelands, Hamilton.

The centre will be opened from Saturday 27 June and will be available daily from 9am to 4pm until further notice.

More information about the centre and where else to seek COVID-19 assessment and swabbing can be found here: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid-19-assessment.

General Practices (GPs) and urgent care facilities have seen recent increases in demand for treatment and COVID-19 swabbing with the onset of winter.

Waikato DHB’s Laboratory team has completed over 36,000 COVID-19 tests. In recent days, the lab’s processing numbers have increased to between 700 to 800 tests a day, matching numbers seen during the busiest periods of lockdown.