Covid-19 update - Ministry of Health

Monday, 29 June, 2020 - 14:35

Today there are two cases of COVID-19 to report and once again both are people who have recently returned from overseas and are in managed isolation facilities.

They bring the number of active cases in New Zealand to 22.

Both of today’s new cases are now in quarantine in Auckland.

Case details

The first case is a man in his 50s who arrived in New Zealand from India on 24 June (flight AI1316). His result came as a result of day 3 testing while in managed isolation.

The second case is a woman in her 20s who arrived into New Zealand from the United States on 18 June (flight NZ5). She is the wife of a previous case who tested positive on 22 June and was already in quarantine, being considered a close contact.

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to accelerate and new cases were always expected at our border.

This reality was reinforced by a weekend update from the World Health Organization which noted a record number of new cases in the last 24 hours (189,077 cases).

Our strict border controls, in particular the 14 day stay in managed isolation or quarantine, ensure that arrivals are being managed with appropriate public health protocols and are isolated from other New Zealanders while they may be or become infectious.

Additional numbers

As reported on Sunday, one person is in Auckland City Hospital having tested positive to COVID-19. He remains in a stable condition on the ward and has not required ICU level care.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 1,178, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,754 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 395,510. This includes testing at managed isolation facilities and community-based testing across the country.

Managed isolation contacts

We continue to progress our contact with the people who left managed isolation facilities between June 9 and June 16.

1,269 of these people have now been contacted and have tested negative for COVID-19.

There are 367 people who we have repeatedly tried to make contact with, including via text and via phone calls.

A reminder to anyone who was in a managed isolation facility between June 9 and 16 who has not yet spoken with Healthline to call the dedicated team on 09 302 0408.

As needed we will refer people we do not make contact with to finding services and enforcement if appropriate.

NZ COVID Tracer App

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 584,000 registrations.

There have been 1,272,562 poster scans to date

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app. It continues to provide us with up to date contact information to support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1.