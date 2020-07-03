HealthCarePlus launches 'Grants for Good' programme

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 09:56

A charitable grants programme offering up to $50,000 a year to help individuals and groups with education and team projects has just been established by HealthCarePlus, the specialist health insurance plan established by the unions in the education and public services sectors.

HealthCarePlus, formerly the Education Benevolent Society formed in 1963 by the five education unions and the Public Service Association, recently became a charity, and chief executive John Seed said it planned to distribute its surplus as charitable education grants called the HealthCarePlus ‘Grants for Good’ programme.

"HealthCarePlus’s vision is for the grants to provide for the advancement of education, including health and wellbeing," he said.

The programme took a broad view of education, he said, and would consider funding activities that addressed this year’s priority themes and contributed to the growth of knowledge, the development of resources, or supported enhanced capability. Priority themes for 2020 include the future of work, wellbeing, and equity.

Individual grants would be made of between $5,000 and $20,000 for one year to provide successful applicants with support for further study in cases of hardship, professional development, or small projects.

Group grants of between $10,000 and $50,000 would be given for one year to support larger team-based projects or conferences.

Special grants might also be made for applications that did not meet these criteria. For example, they might be for greater amounts or cover multiple years, Mr Seed said.

Applications and expressions of interest for the 2020 round opened on June 29. The process for a group or special grant involved making an initial expression of interest, then shortlisted applicants would be invited to provide a full application.

Mr Seed said any New Zealand citizens or permanent residents and New Zealand-based organisations were eligible and encouraged to apply for the grants. Preference might be given to applications from members of HealthCarePlus or their union owners.

Further details and online application forms are available at https://healthcareplus.org.nz/grants