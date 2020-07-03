No new cases of Covid-19 - Ministry of Health

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 14:01

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today.

The number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 18, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities. There are no cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,180, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

One significant cluster remains open and is due to close on Monday 6 July.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 3,703 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 409,032. The 7-day rolling average of tests is 4,396.

Managed isolation contacts

A final update on the people who left managed isolation between 9 and 16 June.

A high number of tests around New Zealand during this period has not detected any case of community transmission and any risk from this group can be regarded as very low.

Of the 2,159 people who left managed isolation facilities between 9 - 16 June:

- 54 people left managed isolation early on a compassionate exemption, and that group has been closed off.

- One person who was initially granted an exemption was withdrawn before they left isolation, meaning they completed their 14 days in isolation.

- All others had completed 14 days in managed isolation and 1,326 people have now been contacted and have tested negative for COVID-19, which is over 60% of this cohort.

- A further 395 people have been spoken with and referred for testing.

- There are also 277 people who we have repeatedly tried to make contact with, including via text and via phone calls.

- Anyone who was in a managed isolation facility between June 9 -16 and who has not yet spoken with Healthline must call the dedicated team on 09 302 0408.

- We have had 161 people who will not be tested because of reasons such as being a child, being part of repositioning crew, currently being overseas or they are refusing a test (97 people).

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 587,000 registrations.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app.

It continues to provide us with up to date contact information to support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1. This remains key to New Zealand's elimination strategy.

Please sign up for the app if you haven’t already done so and when you have it, keep using it.

Businesses - please continue to register, to display the posters and to encourage your customers to check in.

The number of posters created by businesses is now 76,251.

There have been 1,322,431 poster scans to date.