Sunday, 5 July, 2020 - 14:01

Today there are three new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in New Zealand. There continue to be no new cases in the community.

This means the number of active cases in New Zealand is 21, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,183, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

One significant cluster remains open and is due to close on Monday 6 July.

Yesterday's lab testing figures have been delayed by an IT update and will be provided as soon as possible.

Case details

All three cases we are reporting today on arrived into Christchurch on 30 June on a flight from Delhi. Their flight had transited at Singapore but they did not leave the plane there.

All have been in managed isolation since their arrival in Christchurch and their cases were detected during our day 3 testing. All are now in quarantine at the Chateau on the Park facility.

The first case is a woman in her 30s. The second case is her husband, a man in his 30s. Their close contacts include two daughters who will be tested today and who have also been moved into the quarantine area.

The third case is a man in his 70s, travelling with his wife who is regarded as a close contact.

Globally, the latest reporting from the WHO is of 212,326 new cases of COVID-19 - the largest daily increase on record.

This figure and the cases reported here today continue to reinforce the critical importance of our border controls in keeping New Zealand and New Zealanders safe.

Every person who arrives in New Zealand must be isolated from other people in New Zealand for a minimum period of 14 days. They must also test negative for COVID-19 or if a case be cleared by health authorities before they can go into the community.

Our 14 day period will continue to be vitally important as a key protection measure during the global pandemic.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 588,800 registrations.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app.

It continues to provide us with up to date contact information to support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1. This remains key to New Zealand's elimination strategy.

Please sign up for the app if you haven’t already done so and when you have it, keep using it.

Businesses - please continue to register, to display the posters and to encourage your customers to check in.

The number of posters created by businesses is now 76,337.

There have been 1,340,052 poster scans to date.