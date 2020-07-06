|
The number of senior MÄori doctors in WaitematÄ DHB’s specialist mental health and addictions service is set to reach seven - the highest number ever for the organisation.
Three of the five doctors currently work in WhÄ«tiki Maurea addictions team, the DHB’s MÄori Mental Health and Addictions clinical service. Another doctor is based within the Community Alcohol and Drug Services (CADS) and one works in the Child Youth and Family Early Psychosis Intervention team. Two new MÄori psychiatry registrars are joining WaitematÄ DHB’s specialist mental health and addictions service in the coming weeks.
The appointments represent WaitematÄ DHB’s on-going commitment to improve MÄori health outcomes and to ensure its staff-mix better represents the community that it serves.
WaitematÄ DHB has seen the number of reported MÄori in the workforce increase by 80 percent between June 2015 and May 2020.
WhÄ«tiki Maurea psychiatrist, Dr Kiri Prentice, who is affiliated with NgÄi Tuhoi and NgÄti Awa, says encouraging more MÄori into mental health leadership roles is vital.
"MÄori have a higher disease burden and are disproportionately worse in social and health statistics," she says. "In order to address these issues, MÄori need to be in positions of leadership and decision-making to support the expansion of, and access to, MÄori kaupapa services which contribute to improved outcomes."
MÄori kaupapa services across WhÄ«tiki Maurea provide a nurturing environment for the next wave of MÄori leaders. "These services provide a unique MÄori experience that enhances the cultural competence of non-MÄori staff and students who work in them," says Dr Prentice.
Increased numbers of MÄori doctors will help address inequities and barriers for MÄori in the health system and encourage more MÄori to consider a career in mental health, she says.
WhÄ«tiki Maurea consists of three services which work together to support tangata whai i te ora (service users of MÄori descent) and whÄnau to achieve the best possible health outcomes.
These services are Te Ätea Marino, a MÄori kaupapa-based addiction service operating across metro Auckland, MOKO Service which is a MÄori kaupapa-based specialist mental health service for adults in the WaitematÄ DHB district and Te Pae Ahurea, providing specialist MÄori cultural elements that stem from a MÄori worldview.
MÄori doctors currently working at WaitematÄ DHB Specialist Mental Health and Addiction Services:
- Dr Claire Paterson: psychiatrist; Early Psychosis Intervention (NgÄi Tahu)
- Dr Vicki Macfarlane: Medical Officer and addiction specialist at CADS (NgÄti Whakaue,
NgÄti Pikiao and NgÄti Rangiwewehi) - Dr Mike Ngawati: psychiatrist at WhÄ«tiki Maurea and CADS (NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Hine) - Dr Kiri Prentice: psychiatrist at WhÄ«tiki Maurea (NgÄi Tuhoi, NgÄti Awa) - Dr John Stoyanof: Medical Officer at WhÄ«tiki Maurea (Te Rarawa , NgÄpuhi, TÅ«wharetoa,
NgÄti Awa and Te Arawa).
