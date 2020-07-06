Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 17:08

The number of senior MÄori doctors in WaitematÄ DHB’s specialist mental health and addictions service is set to reach seven - the highest number ever for the organisation.

Three of the five doctors currently work in WhÄ«tiki Maurea addictions team, the DHB’s MÄori Mental Health and Addictions clinical service. Another doctor is based within the Community Alcohol and Drug Services (CADS) and one works in the Child Youth and Family Early Psychosis Intervention team. Two new MÄori psychiatry registrars are joining WaitematÄ DHB’s specialist mental health and addictions service in the coming weeks.

The appointments represent WaitematÄ DHB’s on-going commitment to improve MÄori health outcomes and to ensure its staff-mix better represents the community that it serves.

WaitematÄ DHB has seen the number of reported MÄori in the workforce increase by 80 percent between June 2015 and May 2020.

WhÄ«tiki Maurea psychiatrist, Dr Kiri Prentice, who is affiliated with NgÄi Tuhoi and NgÄti Awa, says encouraging more MÄori into mental health leadership roles is vital.

"MÄori have a higher disease burden and are disproportionately worse in social and health statistics," she says. "In order to address these issues, MÄori need to be in positions of leadership and decision-making to support the expansion of, and access to, MÄori kaupapa services which contribute to improved outcomes."

MÄori kaupapa services across WhÄ«tiki Maurea provide a nurturing environment for the next wave of MÄori leaders. "These services provide a unique MÄori experience that enhances the cultural competence of non-MÄori staff and students who work in them," says Dr Prentice.

Increased numbers of MÄori doctors will help address inequities and barriers for MÄori in the health system and encourage more MÄori to consider a career in mental health, she says.

WhÄ«tiki Maurea consists of three services which work together to support tangata whai i te ora (service users of MÄori descent) and whÄnau to achieve the best possible health outcomes.

These services are Te Ätea Marino, a MÄori kaupapa-based addiction service operating across metro Auckland, MOKO Service which is a MÄori kaupapa-based specialist mental health service for adults in the WaitematÄ DHB district and Te Pae Ahurea, providing specialist MÄori cultural elements that stem from a MÄori worldview.

MÄori doctors currently working at WaitematÄ DHB Specialist Mental Health and Addiction Services:

- Dr Claire Paterson: psychiatrist; Early Psychosis Intervention (NgÄi Tahu)

- Dr Vicki Macfarlane: Medical Officer and addiction specialist at CADS (NgÄti Whakaue,

NgÄti Pikiao and NgÄti Rangiwewehi) - Dr Mike Ngawati: psychiatrist at WhÄ«tiki Maurea and CADS (NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Hine) - Dr Kiri Prentice: psychiatrist at WhÄ«tiki Maurea (NgÄi Tuhoi, NgÄti Awa) - Dr John Stoyanof: Medical Officer at WhÄ«tiki Maurea (Te Rarawa , NgÄpuhi, TÅ«wharetoa,

NgÄti Awa and Te Arawa).