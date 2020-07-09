International Year of the Nurse and Midwife: Michaela - Hawke's Bay DHB

Thursday, 9 July, 2020 - 08:23

Considered a ‘rising star’ in our public health nursing workforce, 25-year-old Michaela Vanderspeck says she knew nursing would be her following.

"Nursing was always on the cards, but I had to choose between people or animals - I chose people."

An EIT Bachelor of Nursing graduate, Michaela began her nursing career at Hastings-based Directions Youth Health Centre where she instantly felt at home providing clinical and sexual health support and advice to young people.

"Definitely my youth has helped me to build trust and rapport easily with teen patients, but actually anyone with the right mindset who loves working with young people would be amazing in this type of role," she said.

From a family of nurses and midwives, Michaela jumped at the opportunity to join the district health board’s population health team last September when a school-based nursing and sexual health role was advertised.

"It’s absolutely fantastic, I just love it as I work in school-based settings across four days of the week and am based at the DHB’s Wellesley Road sexual health clinic on the fifth day."

Michaela says youth-focussed nursing care in schools is wide-ranging offering clinical support services to students as well as mental health and wellbeing and growth assessments.

"Working within the school settings is fantastic because I run scheduled clinic times as well as drop-in appointments.

"Every day is different. I love the variety and I enjoy building a trusting rapport with the students."

Michaela says public health nursing is a wonderful "fit" for her.

"Our team is full of so many enthusiastic people who are truly passionate about what they do. When I first joined the DHB I was told by a colleague the environment is one I’ll never want to leave because it’s so supportive and inclusive. She’s right. I just love it here and have already had so many opportunities to expand my knowledge which is fantastic."