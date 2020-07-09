3 new cases of Covid-19 - Ministry of Health

Thursday, 9 July, 2020 - 14:03

Today there are three new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand. It has been 69 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The first case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on July 3 from India. She has been staying in isolation at the Stamford Plaza in Auckland.

The second case is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on July 4 from Italy and is staying in isolation at the Commodore Hotel in Christchurch.

The third case is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand on July 3 from India. He has been staying in isolation at the Stamford Plaza in Auckland.

These cases bring our total number of confirmed cases to 1,190, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There are two cases considered to have recovered from COVID-19, which brings the total number of active cases to 24.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 3,089 tests. That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 422,144.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 592,000 registrations.

The number of posters that have been created is 77,355 and the number of poster scans to date is 1,377,123.

We need every New Zealander to remain vigilant to the threat that COVID-19 poses to our country.

Having no cases in the community does not mean we can afford to be complacent.

We need everyone to be keeping a record of their movements and the app is an easy way to do that.

Please make an effort to scan in when there are QR codes on display when you are out and about.