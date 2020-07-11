Saturday, 11 July, 2020 - 13:59

Today there is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand.

It has been 71 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Today’s new case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on 2 July from London, via Doha and Sydney.

She had been in managed isolation at the Sudima Christchurch Airport and is now in quarantine. She had previously been identified as a close contact of another case.

As a result, regular testing was carried out and the woman tested positive on day 6.

This case brings our total number of confirmed cases to 1,193, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There are no new recovered cases today, which means the total number of active cases is 24.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,057 tests. That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 426,776.