Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - 13:55

There are three new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today.

It has been 79 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Two of today’s cases were in managed isolation in Waikato and the third in Christchurch.

The first case is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on 14 July from Afghanistan flying via Doha.

The second is also a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on 14 July from Pakistan flying via Dubai.

Both positive results were from day 3 tests.

Both returnees, and the family of the second case, were transferred last night from Waikato to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The third case is a woman in her 70s who arrived in New Zealand on 30 June from India. She was already in quarantine in the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch after a family member tested positive from a day 3 test. The woman remains in quarantine.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 25.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 1,203, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 1,365 tests. Our seven day rolling daily average number of tests is 1,984.

The total number of tests completed in New Zealand to date is 442,488.