Report suggests ways to make Choosing Wisely campaign more effective for Maori - CMC

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 10:38

The report Choosing Wisely means Choosing Equity recommends a number of changes to make the Choosing Wisely campaign more effective for MÄori. The research was undertaken by Anna Adcock, and commissioned by Te Ohu Rata o Aotearoa (Te ORA) in partnership Choosing Wisely which is a campaign facilitated in NZ by the Council of Medical Colleges.

This research aimed at developing an in-depth understanding of MÄori health consumers and health providers/practitioners’ perspectives on shared decision-making, and make recommendations for a more equity focused Choosing Wisely campaign.

Choosing Wisely is an international campaign that aims to reduce unnecessary tests and treatments to ensure high-quality health care by promoting better shared decision-making between health professionals and consumers.

Although the health system in Aotearoa New Zealand acknowledges Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles of partnership, participation, and protection, and aspires to health equity, MÄori experience marked inequities in health outcomes, mortality, health care access, and satisfaction with health services.

Choosing Wisely partnered with Te ORA on this research to ensure that it is implemented in an appropriate way for MÄori and does not increase inequity.

Te ORA Chair, Professor David Tipene-Leach, says while the Choosing Wisely campaign seeks to reduce harm from unnecessary and low-value tests and treatments, this must not be at the expense of equity - and particularly the health of MÄori.

"Unless equity is explicitly considered, new health care interventions or campaigns have the tendency to widen inequities, as they are taken up first by those in society with the most resources and the least need."

Dr Sherwood, the Choosing Wisely clinical lead noted that "the research aimed to develop an in-depth understanding of MÄori health consumers and health providers/practitioners’ perspectives on health care shared decision-making, and make recommendations for strategies to inform an equity focused Choosing Wisely campaign. Anna Adcock a researcher was contracted by Te Ora and Choosing Wisely to do this work."

Anna talked with MÄori health care consumers and MÄori health professionals from a range of professions, including general practice, nursing, midwifery and pharmacy.

"We discussed their views on Choosing Wisely as a campaign, and whether they see value in it for MÄori. This includes shared decision-making - what makes a good environment for shared decision-making, and how Choosing Wisely as a campaign could promote it.

"We also covered things like whether the Choosing Wisely resources are appropriate for MÄori, if consumers or health professionals see any potential barriers for the campaign, and whether there could be a greater equity focus for MÄori."

Profession Tipene-Leach says feedback about the campaign was mixed.

"Concerns were raised about the campaign governance and that level of decision-making - that it has not engaged with MÄori communities and MÄori health professional groups, and that it lacks reflection of mÄtauranga MÄori (MÄori knowledge systems) and tikanga MÄori (MÄori practices and customs). These are all important for not undermining the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi".

"There was feedback that narrow campaign messages focusing on reducing tests and treatments are problematic. Having MÄori patients themselves having to initiate the questions around medical advice is also difficult. But value was seen in the campaign if it promotes better communication between MÄori consumers and their health providers. The caveat is that health providers must be delivering appropriate care and opening conversations that encourage shared decision-making."

MÄori whÄnau and health professionals both said resources needed to be simple and realistic, as well as socially and culturally engaging for MÄori.

Anna Adcock says the research corroborates themes found in other research on shared decision-making with indigenous people - that it has potential to address health inequities, but consumers must know they have the right to ask questions, and providers must be open to having these conversations.

Report recommendations include:

- Choosing Wisely campaign

- Uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi and centre MÄori in governance and decision-making.

- Acknowledge and incorporate mÄtauranga MÄori (MÄori knowledge systems) and tikanga MÄori (MÄori practices and customs) in Choosing Wisely work.

- Consider including messages that encourage health providers to consider the best options for consumers and to instigate shared decision-making, such as, ‘advise wisely’.

- Use local evidence to support the campaign.

- Promote cultural safety, patient-centred care, quality improvement, and equity based training.

- Undertake work to ensure that consumers know they have the right to ask questions.

Choosing Wisely resources

- Work with MÄori to design resources/tools that are engaging and relatable for MÄori.

- Develop resources/tools to encourage health providers to communicate efficaciously.

- Create resources/tools for advocates, to support/promote shared decision-making.

- Support the development of decision-making tools for specific health issues.

- Advertise and supply resources/tools and key messages among networks and within health settings so that they become routine. Consider media/online tools.

- Seek user feedback from providers and consumers about resources/tools through networks, such as Te ORA, and health services.

The report is available on the Choosing Wisely website https://choosingwisely.org.nz/news/