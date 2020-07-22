No new cases of Covid-19 - Ministry of Health

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 14:02

Today there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand.

It has now been 82 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

There are no new recovered cases today, which means the total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 27.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at 1,205, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Testing

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,191 tests.

That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 446,367.

Testing remains a crucial part of our overall response and we all have a part to play. Testing in the community is fundamental to our efforts to ensure we stay ahead of COVID-19. If you are offered a swab, then please take up that offer.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 617,200 registered users.

There have been 80,318 posters created to date and 1,521,582 poster scans.

The Ministry continues to remind New Zealanders to keep a record of where they’ve been as this remains one of the best tools in the continued fight against COVID-19.

That’s why we are continuing to encourage all New Zealanders to download, register and use the app.