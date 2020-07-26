Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - 14:01

Today there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report.

It has now been 86 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at 1206, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There are no new recovered cases today, which means the total number of active cases in New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine facilities remains at 21.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 1,754 tests.

That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 455,677

Testing remains an important part of our overall strategy to detect any community cases of COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

We all have a part to play and we’re encouraging anyone who is offered a swab, to take up that offer.