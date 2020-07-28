Lauch of HIV Essentials course - Positive Women Inc

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 13:32

‘HIV Essentials’, the first HIV online course in Aotearoa New Zealand, is being launched this week by the Positive Speakers’ Bureau (PSB).

The aim of the course is to provide accessible, accurate and up-to-date information on HIV prevention, treatment and stigma. The course is aimed at people working in the health sector and as an educational tool for the wider community. Because it is free and online, people throughout the country can access the course at any time as it removes barriers such as travel restrictions or financial constraints. Coupled with a PSB speaker, the PSB is offering a unique, engaging and comprehensive learning package. The PSB is managed by Positive Women Inc.

"Being well informed about HIV reduces the ignorance and fear which continues to surround HIV" says Jane Bruning, National Coordinator of Positive Women Inc. and a positive speaker herself. "Doing the course will provide the learner with the most ‘Essential’ and current information on HIV and enable people to confidently challenge HIV stigma which may arise in both their professional and personal lives".

The programme was developed by the Positive Speaker’s Bureau, in conjunction with Marshalls eLearning, with contributions from people living with HIV, and others with many years of experience within the HIV sector. The medical content has been approved by Auckland Infectious Diseases Clinician, Professor Mark Thomas. The course is funded by the Ministry of Health.

The course is free and qualifies for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points and educational credits by some NZ professional bodies.

"We are very excited about the launch of HIV Essentials", says Abby Leota, the PSB Coordinator. "The meaningful involvement of people living with HIV in the development of this course has been instrumental to its strength".