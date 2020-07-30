Gallagher Bassett launches Psychological First Aid Training

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 15:47

Gallagher Bassett (GB) is pleased to introduce Psychological First Aid (PFA) Training, a programme designed to support the emotional, psychological and social wellbeing of businesses and their workforce, at both work and home.

Now readily available nationwide, this programme enables individuals to learn about and better understand the impacts mental wellness has in everyday life. This will contribute to a change in perception through knowledge, understanding, tolerance and acceptance.

GB New Zealand Managing Director, Craig Furness said, "Unlike other programmes, PFA is developed to provide practical outcomes that individuals can use in their daily lives."

This innovative programme was first delivered in 2017, with benefits from the learning opportunity experienced by over 2000 people. The training programme currently offers a basic foundation course and an array of additional courses covering topics such as suicide prevention, bullying, depression/sadness and resilience.

"It is also increasingly clear that many New Zealanders will be challenged by factors related to COVID-19 as we gradually transition back to a new ‘normal’ way of working," Mr Furness said. "PFA intends to recognise these challenges and equip employers and managers with the skills, understanding and awareness necessary to respond appropriately."

The programme has been under development for four years by Graham Roper, GB’s Head of Wellness Training, with assistance from others with first-hand experience of mental illness, including family and whanau members.

"GB works with numerous New Zealand employers, helping them to protect and assist their people," Mr. Furness added. "This programme that Graham has developed is a natural extension to the work that we already do in this sector."

GB has a long history of understanding and promoting better workplace health and wellbeing, given the organisation’s origins in managing the rehabilitation of employees for over 56 years. Recognising mental injury claims as one of the fastest growing and most expensive types of workplace injury globally, GB is pleased to be at the forefront of providing tools and strategies for maintaining wellbeing throughout the workforce.

Employing more than 1,000 professionals in offices around New Zealand and Australia, GB is the premier provider of global claims services, dedicated to exceptional customer service and demonstrably superior outcomes.