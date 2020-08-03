Kiwis band together to support people affected by cancer

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 14:59

Despite being a challenging year, the remarkable Kiwi spirit has continued to shine with Dry July NZ Trust celebrating over 7,600 Kiwis raising more than $970,000 in 2020.

Since Dry July NZ Trust launched into New Zealand in 2012, the campaign has solidified itself as a part of Kiwi culture, with more people each year marking July in their diaries to put down the alcohol for a good cause. The introduction of Dry(ish) July in 2020, which allowed Kiwis to choose how long they go dry for, made it a little easier for people to get involved.

To date, Dry July has inspired 45,000 Kiwis to go dry, raising $6 million for people affected by cancer in New Zealand.

This year, two new beneficiaries were welcomed into the Dry July NZ Trust family, Bowel Cancer New Zealand and Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand - they joined existing beneficiary Look Good Feel Better.

The money raised by this year’s Dry July participants will help fund:

Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand (PCFNZ) program Prost-FIT Bowel Cancer New Zealand Charity specialist nurses

Look Good Feel Better free community-based programmes for people facing any cancer

Providing funds to these three cancer charities allows the Dry July NZ Trust to make targeted impacts, helping to improve the comfort and wellbeing of the patients and loved ones of those affected by cancer.

Donations for the 2020 campaign close at the end of August, after which Dry July beneficiary organisations will receive funding to implement the planned projects.

It’s not too late to donate to this year’s campaign, visit the Dry July website for more information - www.dryjuly.co.nz.

