New COVID-19 funding call puts emphasis on equity - Health Research Council

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - 17:18

We’re pleased to advise that the Health Research Council of New Zealand today released a new COVID-19 funding call that’s centred strongly on health equity.

The COVID-19 Equity Response Call is aimed at ensuring that equity in health and wellbeing is at the centre of Aotearoa New Zealand’s preparedness for, and response to, current and future infectious disease threats. A total of $8.3 million will be made available to fund a range of research proposals, including $3.3 million for MÄori-led research that results in equitable health outcomes for MÄori.

The call includes two funding opportunities:

Community Action Grants: These are grants of shorter duration intended to support communities to partner with experienced health researchers to investigate a well-defined area of health and wellbeing need that’s been identified or anticipated in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Project Grants: These are grants of longer duration intended to support Aotearoa New Zealand's capacity and capability to respond to COVID-19 and future infectious disease threats, with a clear line of sight to how the research will drive reduction in inequities in health and wellbeing.

A notification was sent to the research sector today, and results of the funding call (i.e. successful proposals) will be publicly announced in early December.

Please contact me if you have media queries about this latest COVID-19 funding or if you would like to arrange an interview with our chief executive, Professor Sunny Collings, or our Director of MÄori and Equity, Mr Stacey Pene.