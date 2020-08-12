BTX 1801 Phase 2a Antimicrobial Study Underway - Botanix

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 12:29

On behalf of Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT), I am pleased to let you know that recruitment has now commenced in Perth, Western Australia, for our Phase 2a study of our antimicrobial platform product BTX 1801 to evaluate its safety, tolerability and efficacy for the prevention of surgical site infections.

Our Phase 2a clinical study has been designed to evaluate two formulations of BTX 1801 to decolonise Staphylococcus aureus (Staph) and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA or ‘Golden Staph’) from the nose of healthy adults.

Nasal carriage of Staph and/or MRSA greatly increases the risks of serious and sometimes life-threatening infections following surgery, as patients essentially infect themselves. Addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a pressing priority for the largest health agencies in the world, so we feel very privileged to be proactively navigating these challenges.

We are working with a team of specialist clinical investigators, led by Murdoch University’s Chair of Public Health and Chair of the Australia Group on Antimicrobial Resistance, Professor Geoffrey Coombs.

I look forward to sharing with you an update on our recruitment and completion of the trial, which is expected before the end of this calendar year. Please contact our team via the contact details below if you have any questions.