Radius Care placing all aged care facilities in managed lockdown

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 12:33

Radius Care aged care centres are entering lockdown immediately.

Radius Care is limiting visits from anyone who is not a staff member or resident of its 22 facilities across New Zealand. This will include visits from families and friends for non-urgent matters. No visitors will be allowed entry except for those visiting residents in palliative care and are pre-approved on compassionate grounds. PPE will be required for all entrants.

Restrictions will be reviewed daily. We are monitoring the situation and are following all Ministry of Health guidelines, which you can find on their website.

Radius Care staff have been thoroughly briefed on the procedures to protect residents and themselves.

Covid-19 is having an unprecedented impact on communities around the world, and multiple studies show that the Covid-19 virus is more severe in older adults. Globally, the aged care industry is taking strong preventative measures to protect the people entrusted in our care. Radius Care must do the same for all its residents.

Above all else, Radius Care has a duty of care to every person in its care - their wellbeing is at the heart of this decision.