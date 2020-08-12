SDHB Daily Media Update #2 - Wednesday 12 August 2020

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 17:19

Southern visiting hours not restricted at this stage

Patient screening to be tightened

Visiting hours for Southern DHB’s hospitals remain unchanged at this stage but people are asked not to visit patients in hospital if they are themselves unwell, Dr Nigel Millar, Chief Medical Officer, Southern DHB confirmed this afternoon.

Dr Millar said patients presenting at ED and other departments for treatment would notice tighter screening procedures now that the region has moved to Alert Level 2.

"We will be operating under a higher level of suspicion, so people will be asked questions to ascertain whether they are at higher risk of having COVID-19. Those who are assessed as higher risk will be tested for COVID-19 and treated separately from other patients.

"Patients who present with respiratory illness, but are unlikely to have COVID-19, will also be tested as part of ongoing surveillance testing and treated in the usual manner.

"Staff will maintain social distancing where possible and use PPE where appropriate.

"While Southern’s Technical Advisory Group has today advised that visiting hours will remain unchanged at this stage, it is an evolving situation and Southern DHB will advise the public if restrictions are necessary in future.

"As much as possible, all hospital services are running as normal. If we need to change an appointment or a scheduled procedure, the patient concerned will be contacted directly.

"Southern aged care facilities have gone into lockdown, as advised by the Prime Minister. Palliative care services (Hospice Southland and Otago Community Hospice) are continuing to offer full services, operating under Alert Level 2 guidelines."

Dr Millar said Southland Hospital was reporting many departments were fielding phone calls today from members of the public asking for health advice.

People throughout the district with general inquiries are instead asked to first check the Ministry of Health website for information and, because of increased demand, contact Healthline only if they are unwell.

People in Southern with cold and flu symptoms who were seeking a COVID-19 test should call 0800 VIRUS19 or their local GP for advice, and should stay at home, he said.