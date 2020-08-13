Waikato DHB to set up additional testing centres

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 08:41

Waikato DHB is re-establishing its Community Based Testing Centres throughout the Waikato region to provide COVID-19 assessment.

Following the announcement that Auckland was returning to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and other regions to Level 2, more than 500 people attended the Claudelands facility seeking assessment and testing by 10am.

The DHB is working to rapidly add assessment and testing facilities in the region and will announce these as they come online. Details for current assessment and testing options are available on the DHB’s website and will be updated regularly.

The Claudelands CBAC will also be expanding its capacity and increasing hours and the DHB will set up mobile CBAC services to boost rural access to testing.

GP clinics continue to provide assessment and testing. Patients are asked to call first to check availability and make an appointment.

Anyone who has cold-like symptoms should contact their GP or Healthline on 0800 611 116 for guidance.

Hospital visitor restrictions

In accordance with the Government Alert Level 2, Waikato DHB is reinstating visitor restrictions at its hospitals until further notice.

Visiting hours will be 11am-1.30pm and 4-8pm and the DHB is asking all visitors to follow social distancing guidance, follow good hand hygiene, and to stay home if unwell.

All visitors must submit personal details to ensure contact tracing can be performed if required

One visitor may visit each patient and visits must be limited to one each day

No children will be allowed on the wards

Visitors must not have any cold-like symptoms

Two support people may accompany patients for birthing at Waikato DHB birthing facilities (Delivery Suite, and Thames and South Waikato birthing centres)

Two caregivers may accompany patients at Paediatric wards

One support person may accompany patients at the Emergency Department

Anyone who is COVID-19 positive or in mandated isolation due to potential COVID-19 contact will not be permitted to enter

Outpatient clinics will continue for the remainder of the week and telehealth options remain in place where possible.

Chief Executive Dr Kevin Snee said the health system had experience responding to COVID-19 and was well prepared.

"This is likely to be a dynamic situation and we ask that the community take all precautions and understand the situation may change over the next few days and this may have an impact on hospital services and access for visitors."