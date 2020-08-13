Waikato DHB proposes structure changes aimed at improving healthcare outcomes

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 12:29

Today Waikato DHB announced it is starting consultation with staff around a proposal for change to the operational side of its organisational structure.

The proposal follows the Waikato District Health Board Resource Review, released in 2019, which highlighted a number of opportunities to enhance operational performance and create an accountability framework.

At the heart of the proposed new structure is a strong focus on clinical and operational partnerships, aligning leadership across the DHB with clear accountability for shared clinical, professional and operational decision making.

The proposed model also aims to deliver high standards of patient care, effective planning, service delivery, and foster a cultural shift towards innovation and continuous improvement aimed at improving healthcare service to the people of the Waikato region.

Increasing health equity for Māori and Pasifika people also features heavily in the proposal, with several new roles proposed to focus on this vital area.

Leena Singh, Executive Director Hospital and Community Services at Waikato DHB says: "The proposal is focused on ensuring services are better aligned, putting decision making and accountability in the hands of those who directly influence patient outcomes. It is also important to note that these changes are not designed as a cost-cutting measure. If the proposal goes ahead, some roles will be disestablished, however a number of new roles will also be created in the places where they are needed most"

Waikato DHB has been meeting with affected staff this week and will engage further staff to consider their feedback about the proposal over the coming weeks. The DHB expects to make a further announcement on this in late September.