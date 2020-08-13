Waikato DHB adds COVID-19 testing capacity

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 13:44

Waikato DHB is opening additional COVID-19 testing facilities today following high demand at the Claudelands Community Based Testing Centre. The centre expanded its capacity and has extended hours to operate from 8am to 8pm, but must still manage the flow of cars and people through the centre.

The DHB is encouraging people with cold and flu symptoms to seek testing while those without symptoms are asked to contact Healthline or their GP for advice before seeking a test.

A mobile CBAC will be at Ngā Miro Health Centre in Ngaruawahia from 12-5pm today.

Drive-through testing will be available at Tokoroa and Taumarunui Hospitals. Patients are asked to phone their local GP practice first to seek assessment before attending the hospital clinics.

All GPs are able to provide assessment and testing - please phone your practice before attending.

The number of designated GP practices (which will provide COVID-19 assessment for people who are not registered with the practice) has also grown and includes:

Glenview Medical Centre, 1 Urlich Ave, Melville, Hamilton

Tui Medical Te Rapa, 26 Bryant Road, Te Rapa, Hamilton

Health Te Aroha, 26 Bryant Road, Te Aroha

Whangamata Medical Centre, 103 Lincoln Rd, Whangamata

Te Korowai O Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Mercury Bay Medical Centre, 87 Albert St, Whitianga

Te Kauwhata Medical Centre, 12 Main Road, Te Kauwhata

Raglan Medical Centre, 9 Wallis Street, Raglan

Te Kuiti Medical Centre, 28 Ailsa Street, Te Kuiti

Matamata Medical Centre, 56 Rawhiti Avenue, Matamata

Please call GP clinics to make an appointment prior to visiting.

We will update our website regularly as we set up additional testing sites across the district over the next few days.