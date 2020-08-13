Canterbury DHB's hospital shuttle changing location

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 14:13

Canterbury DHB’s popular Hospital Shuttle, which has carried more than one and a quarter million passengers since it was set up in late October 2014, will run from the new Deans Ave Car Park from Monday August 24.

With 200 patient and visitor car parks and up to 150 new staff car parks, the new site will provide clean, sealed, lit and secure car parking plus a covered stop for those waiting for the shuttle.

Canterbury DHB Chief Executive, David Meates says this gives us dedicated patient, visitor and staff parking for Christchurch Hospital.

"We’re aware that it’s not always easy for our patients and visitors to get a park in the Lichfield St car park. With the Deans Ave car park there will be ample parking spaces for patients and visitors with reliable and regular transport for them to and from the hospital with our shuttle service," David says.

The free Hospital Shuttle runs every 15 minutes, from 7.15am - 8.30pm Monday to Friday and 11.00am - 8.00pm weekends, with a lunch break on weekends for the driver from 2.30 pm to 3.15pm when no shuttle will operate.

A new and sophisticated ticketing system will be installed similar to that used at Lichfield St and rates will be slightly lower than those charged currently.

"We are returning to a location that is already familiar - although much improved - and the Deans Ave location means patients and visitors can avoid the city centre when travelling to their appointments. The car park will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and will be well lit and secure.

"The journey time on the shuttle should be the same as from Lichfield St or slightly quicker, as there are fewer traffic lights for the shuttles to negotiate," says David.

For more information: visit www.cdhb.health.nz/parking