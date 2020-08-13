Hundreds tested in Hawke's Bay: So far all in the clear

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 14:49

Hundreds of people were tested for COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay yesterday with no-one returning a positive test so far.

Healthcare workers were kept busy with a steady stream of people seeking tests in Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay. A total of 313 people were tested yesterday.

Hawke’s Bay DHB Medical Officer Nick Jones said due to the increased demand, only people with symptoms or those who had been identified as a contact of a confirmed case in Auckland were being tested.

Symptoms of COVID-19; include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

"It’s important that people with symptoms get tested to protect their friends and whÄnau and ensure there are no undetected cases of COVID in Hawke’s Bay. Symptomatic people need to stay home and wear a mask if visiting a testing centre, a general practice or a pharmacy," Dr Jones said.

HBDHB’s new Chief Executive Keriana Brooking started with the DHB this week, bringing with her extensive experience managing the COVID-19 outbreak alongside Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

"We have the processes and experience in place along with the capacity to respond to an outbreak should it happen in Hawke’s Bay. Our focus will be on the community, encouraging people with symptoms to get tested and for people to follow the rules of social distancing, wearing a mask where social distancing isn’t possible, hand-washing and staying home if you were sick," he said.

Dr Jones asked people to remain patient as general practice worked hard to keep up with the current testing demand. The teams were working hard to test everyone that needed to be tested.

People can ring one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or ring their doctor.

Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm Mon-Sun.

Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm Mon-Sun.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri.

Central Hawke’s Bay residents need to be referred from their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

These are not drop-in clinics.