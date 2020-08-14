Masks only useful in confined spaces - Simon Thornley

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 07:00

Epidemiologist Simon Thornley has reassured people that there has been no new information that concludes masks are warranted against COVID19.

"The trials are clear; there is no statistically useful safety gain in wearing a mask, although low quality observational studies show an advantage to wearing one in confined spaces."

Thornley says he was moved to clarify the science because people advocating masks were claiming ‘things had changed’, leading to an increase in public mask-wearing since Wednesday.

"Nothing in medical science has changed since Ashley Bloomfield first told us months ago that there was no advantage to masks. What has changed is social and political advantage in advocating masks, and that’s not science.

"I will not be wearing a mask without symptoms, but anyone with compromised health could choose to carry a mask to wear in places like public transport."

Thornley urged all public communicators, including media, to reference the latest science on masks so people could decide for themselves (see below).

